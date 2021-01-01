All I Need - Air.
All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
I wanna to be adored - Stones Roses
My Eyes Adored You - Frankie Valli
thank you sexy eyes Dr Hook
You're welcome. You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
oh i have good staying powerHot thing - Prince
She Blew a Good Thing - The Poets
She's A Dish - The Hard Ons
She's Always a Woman - Billy Joel
The Sun Always Shines On TV - A-ha
West One(Shine On Me) - Ruts
West end girls - Pet shop boys
It's Different For Girls - Joe Jackson.
A different corner - George Michael
Another Music in a Different Kitchen - Buzzcocks
Another Day - Paul McCartney
Chills and Fever - Paul Kelly
Night Fever - Bee Gees.
