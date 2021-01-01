Beat The Clock - Sparks
The Beat(en) Generation - The The.
My Generation - The Who
King Rocker - Generation X.
Speed King - Deep Purple
The Speed of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
King Of Pain - The Police
Pain in my heart ottis redding
Heart of Gold - Neil Young
Goldfinger-Magazine
Fools Gold - The Stone Roses
Rose Of England - The Last Resort
Kiss from a rose - Seal
Kiss The Rain - Billie Myers
Come in out of the rain - Wendy Moten
When You Come - Crowded House
