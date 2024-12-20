Man! I Feel Like a Woman - Shania Twain
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears
Chain Reaction- Diana Ross
Strong Reaction -Pegboy
Only the Strong Survive - Jerry Butler
John I'm Only Dancing - David Bowie
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes - Bryan Ferry.
Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple
Under The Water - Into Paradise.
Under the Moon of Love - Showaddywaddy
Man on the Moon - R.E.M.
Walking On The Moon - The Police
Red Moon Lagoon - God Is An Astronaut.
GOD is a DJ - Faithless
There Goes God - Crowded House
There She Goes - The La's
Here, There And Everywhere - The Beatles
Everywhere I Go - The Muffs
Go Now - The Moody Blues
How soon is now - The Smiths
