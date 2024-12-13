White Room - Cream
The Cedar Room - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Cry For You - September
No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley
No More heroes-The Stranglers
More Than Words - Extreme
More, More, More - Andrea True Connection
True Confessions - The Undertones
True Love Ways - Buddy Holly
Six Different Ways - The Cure.
50 Ways To Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon
Thats The Way Love Is - Marvin Gaye
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby
No Way Out - Cock Sparrer
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore
Fields of Fire - Big Country
I'm On Fire - Bruce Springsteen
We didnt start the fire - Billy Joel
We Can Work It Out - The Beatles
This Woman's Work - Kate Bush.
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears
Chains of Love - Erasure
Rotten Apple - Alice in Chains
Something Rotten - Placebo.
You Do Something To Me - Paul Weller
Something Better Change-The Stranglers
A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
Come as you Are - Nirvana
Come Inside - The Danse Society.
Step Inside Love - Cilla Black
Steppin' Out - Joe Jackson.
(Im Not Your) Steppin Stone - The Monkees
Like A Stone - Audioslave
Turn to Stone - ELO
Turn It On Again - Genesis
Turn - Travis
