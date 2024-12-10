Wishing (If I had a photograph of you) - Flock of Seagulls(Weirdly I heard Wishing Well in the gym today first time in decades.)
Local Boy In The Photograph - Stereophonics
Baby Boy - Fred Hughes
Local boy In The Photograph - The Stereophonics
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock Of Seagulls
Wishing My Days Away - Billy Bragg
Wishing Well - Free
Oh Well - Fleetwood Mac
Oh No! - Newtown Neurotics
No No No - Deep Purple
No Fun - The Stooges.
Welcome To The House Of Fun - Madness
Welcome to the Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
Welcome Home - Peters And Lee
Home Is Where The Heart Is - Soft Cell.
Darling Be Home Soon - The Lovin' Spoonful
How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths.
Who Can It Be Now? - Men At Work
Now Is The Time - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
Time for Action - Secret Affair
Love Action (I Believe In Love) - The Human League
I Believe In A Thing Called Love - The Darkness
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
Queen Of The World - Lloyd and Claudette
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
No One Knows - Queens of the Stone Age
One To Another - The Charlatans
Another One Bites The Dust - Queen
Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
Breakin Down The Walls of Heartache - The Bandwagon
Its A Heartache - Bonnie Tyler
In Every Dream Home a Heartache - Roxy Music.
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Over You - Roxy Music.
Long after tonight is all over - Jimmy Radcliffe
It Won't Be Long - The Beatles
When Will It End - G.B.H
The End - The Doors.
Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured - Arctic Monkeys
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]