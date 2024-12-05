Seventeen Seconds - The Cure.
Not a Second Time - The Beatles
Wendy Time - The Cure.
Party Time - Phish
Time Is Tight - Booker T and the MGs
Moped Lads - Peter and the Test Tube Babies
Funky Moped - Jasper Carrott
Funky Gibbon - The Goodies
Gibbon Take - Michael Giacchino , Tim Simonec
Take On Me - A-ha.
Take it Easy - The Eagles
Take It Easy Chicken - Mansun.
Take Me I'm Yours - Squeeze
Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand
Locked Out - Crowded House
Out Of My Brain On The Train - The Who
Brain Salad Surgery - Emerson, Lake & Palmer.
Lake of Fire - Nirvana
Fields of Fire (400 Miles) - Big Country
Nation On Fire - Blitz
Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
Ghost Nation - Gary Numan.
Ghost Town - Angelic Upstarts
Black and White Town - Doves.
Black and White Boy - Crowded House
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
The Man With The Child In His Eyes - Kate Bush
