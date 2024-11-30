Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones
Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones
Ride the Wild Wind - Queen
Ride A White Swan - T-Rex
White Riot - The Clash
I Predict A Riot - Kaiser Chiefs
I Was Kaiser Bill's Batman - Whistling Jack Smith
I Am Not Batman - Mogwai.
I Am I Said - Neil Diamond
I Am Woman - Helen Reddy
Woman in the Wall - The Beautiful South
Over The Wall - Echo and the Bunnymen.
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
The Head on the Door - The Cure.
Murder on the dance floor - Sophie Ellis Bextor
Witness To A Murder (Part Two) - Mansun.
Witness for the World - Cry Before Dawn
All around the world - Lisa Stansfield
