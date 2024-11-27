Child In Time - Deep Purple
Time Is On My Side - Irma Thomas
My Oh My - Slade
My Friend Stan - Slade
You're My Best Friend - Queen
Best Of my Love _ The Emotions
Best Days - Blur
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
In This Jungle - Articles Of Faith
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You - Sting
Songs of Faith and Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Sad Songs (Say So Much) - Elton John
Say It Aint So Joe - Murray Head
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix.
Hey Ya - OutKast.
Hey You - Pink Floyd.
Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye - Steam
Your Kisses Burn - Marc Almond
Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man
Save a Prayer - Duran Duran
I Say A Little Prayer - Aretha Franklin
Little Friend - Minor Threat
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
On The Wings Of Love - Jeffrey Osborne
Bullet With Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins.
16 With A Bullet - The Hellacopters
Bullet The Blue Sky - U2.
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Mr. Vain - Culture Beat.
Mr. November - The National
November Rain - Guns N' Roses
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Always And Forever - Heatwave
Forever Lost - God is an Astronaut.
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler
Fair Blows The Wind For France - Pele
Wild is the Wind - David Bowie
Wild Wood - Paul Weller
