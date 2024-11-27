« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1894 1895 1896 1897 1898 [1899]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3466746 times)

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75920 on: November 27, 2024, 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on November 27, 2024, 10:05:59 pm
Child In Time - Deep Purple

Time Is On My Side - Irma Thomas
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75921 on: November 28, 2024, 07:46:01 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on November 27, 2024, 11:05:16 pm
Time Is On My Side - Irma Thomas
My Oh My - Slade
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75922 on: November 28, 2024, 12:03:56 pm »
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75923 on: November 28, 2024, 01:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on November 28, 2024, 12:03:56 pm
My Friend Stan - Slade
You're My Best Friend - Queen
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75924 on: November 28, 2024, 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on November 28, 2024, 01:22:11 pm
You're My Best Friend - Queen
Best Of my Love _ The Emotions
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75925 on: November 28, 2024, 03:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on November 28, 2024, 02:19:49 pm
Best Of my Love _ The Emotions
 
Best Days - Blur
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75926 on: November 28, 2024, 04:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 28, 2024, 03:43:27 pm
 
Best Days - Blur
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75927 on: November 28, 2024, 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on November 28, 2024, 04:47:27 pm
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75928 on: November 28, 2024, 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on November 28, 2024, 05:10:07 pm
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
 
In This Jungle - Articles Of Faith
Logged

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75929 on: November 28, 2024, 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 28, 2024, 05:44:41 pm
 
In This Jungle - Articles Of Faith
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You - Sting
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75930 on: November 28, 2024, 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on November 28, 2024, 08:55:50 pm
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You - Sting
Songs of Faith and Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75931 on: Yesterday at 12:09:22 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on November 28, 2024, 09:54:38 pm
Songs of Faith and Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Sad Songs (Say So Much) - Elton John
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75932 on: Yesterday at 05:58:07 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 12:09:22 am
Sad Songs (Say So Much) - Elton John
Say It Aint So Joe - Murray Head
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75933 on: Yesterday at 08:30:37 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 05:58:07 am
Say It Aint So Joe - Murray Head
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kezzy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75934 on: Yesterday at 08:32:39 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 08:30:37 am
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix.

Hey Ya - OutKast.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75935 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:32:39 am
Hey Ya - OutKast.
Hey You - Pink Floyd.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75936 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 10:04:41 am
Hey You - Pink Floyd.
Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye - Steam
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,445
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75937 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 11:10:02 am
Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye - Steam

Your Kisses Burn - Marc Almond
Logged

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75938 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 11:13:21 am
Your Kisses Burn - Marc Almond
Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75939 on: Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 11:43:22 am
Save Your Kisses For Me - Brotherhood of Man
Save a Prayer - Duran Duran
Logged

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75940 on: Yesterday at 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm
Save a Prayer - Duran Duran
I Say A Little Prayer - Aretha Franklin
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75941 on: Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 03:06:45 pm
I Say A Little Prayer - Aretha Franklin

Little Friend - Minor Threat
Logged

Online Sven can I open my pressie

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75942 on: Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm

Little Friend - Minor Threat

Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75943 on: Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
On The Wings Of Love - Jeffrey Osborne
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75944 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm
On The Wings Of Love - Jeffrey Osborne
Bullet With Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75945 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm
Bullet With Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins.
 
16 With A Bullet - The Hellacopters
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75946 on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm
 
16 With A Bullet - The Hellacopters
Bullet The Blue Sky - U2.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75947 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm
Bullet The Blue Sky - U2.
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75948 on: Yesterday at 11:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Mr. Vain - Culture Beat.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline literally anything else please?

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75949 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 11:49:00 pm
Mr. Vain - Culture Beat.
Mr. November - The National
Logged

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75950 on: Today at 12:14:04 pm »
Quote from: literally anything else please? on Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
Mr. November - The National

November Rain - Guns N' Roses
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75951 on: Today at 12:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:14:04 pm
November Rain - Guns N' Roses
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Logged

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75952 on: Today at 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:22:10 pm
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Always And Forever - Heatwave
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,714
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75953 on: Today at 01:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:53:57 pm
Always And Forever - Heatwave
Forever Lost - God is an Astronaut.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75954 on: Today at 01:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:47:56 pm
Forever Lost - God is an Astronaut.
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75955 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:50:12 pm
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler
 
Fair Blows The Wind For France - Pele
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75956 on: Today at 07:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:12:54 pm
 
Fair Blows The Wind For France - Pele
Wild is the Wind - David Bowie
Logged

Online Sven can I open my pressie

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75957 on: Today at 08:51:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 07:41:49 pm
Wild is the Wind - David Bowie

Wild Wood - Paul Weller
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,945
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75958 on: Today at 09:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on Today at 08:51:59 pm
Wild Wood - Paul Weller
Wild Thing - The Troggs
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1894 1895 1896 1897 1898 [1899]   Go Up
« previous next »
 