Devil's Kiss - Jim Jones All Stars
The Kiss - The Cure.
Kiss From A Rose - Seal
Black Eyed Bruiser - Rose Tattoo
Black Night - Deep Purple
Night Talk - Gary Numan.
Everything Merges With The Night - Eno
Everything Falls Apart - Husker Du
Gently Falls - Into Paradise.
Paradise City - Guns n Roses
Dead City - Twilight Sad.
Dead Cities - The Exploited
Cities in Dust - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
City of the Dead - The Clash
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Bobby Bland
It Ain't Necessarily So - Bronski Beat.
Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye
Can't Get Enough - Bad Company
Enough Time-The Stranglers
Get To Work On Time - Subhumans
We Can Work It Out - Beatles
We Are The Champions - Queen
Dancing Queen - ABBA
John I'm Only Dancing - Bowie
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
