Things Get Better - Eddie Floyd
Lets Get Fucked Up-The cramps
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes - The Platters
Smoke Signals - MDC
Holy Smoke - Iron Maiden
Iron Man - Black Sabbath
The Man in the Iron Mask - Billy Bragg
When a Man Loves A Woman - Percy Sledge
Long cool woman in a black dress - The Hollies
Themeninblack-The stranglers
Black is Black - Los Bravos
White Minority - Black Flag
Pretty fly for a white guy-The Offspring
White Light White Heat - Velvet Underground
White Riot - The Clash
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
Man of the World - Fleetwood Mac
The Man Who Sold The World - David Bowie
The Man Who Told Everything - Doves.
Mama Told Me Not to Come - Three Dog Night
Come to Daddy - Aphex Twin.
Daddy - Korn
Daddy Cool - Boney M
Pop Muzik - M
Top of the Pops - The Rezillos.
Top of the World - The Carpenters
If I Were a Carpenter - Bobby Darin
Where Were You ? - The Mekons
Wheres the Playground, Susie? - Glen Campbell
Wake Up Little Susie - Everly Brothers
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham
Wake Up - The Danse Society.
Scum (Society For Cutting Up Men) - Big In Japan
(I Just) Died In Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Brothers in Arms - Dire Straits
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
My Brother Jake - Free
Jake the Peg - Rolf Harris.
