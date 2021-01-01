Girls Are Out to Get You - The Fascinations
Facility Girls - Soft Cell.
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Talk Talk - Talk Talk.
Talk Of The Town - The Pretenders
Dean Town - Vulfpeck
Ill always need you - Dean Taylor
I'll Be Loving You - Soul Brothers Six
Soul Boys - The Last Resort
Agent OO Soul - Edwin Starr
I'm An Agent - Gary Numan.
I'm Gonna Get You - Bizarre Inc/Angie Brown
Get It Away - SS Decontrol
Take It Away - Paul McCartney
Not Fade Away - The Stones ( sorry Buddy but the cover was better)
Fade into You - Mazzy Star
