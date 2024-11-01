Man On The Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
Nantucket sleighride-Mountain
I Like A Sleighride (Jingle Bells) - Peggy Lee
Just Like living in Paradise - David Lee Roth
Paradise City - Guns n Roses
Summer In The City - The Lovin' Spoonful
Bombin' the A - Fun lovin criminals
Kid A - Radiohead.
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
Kids in America - Kim Wilde
Breakfast in America - Supertramp
once in a lifetime -Talking Heads
Once Upon A Time In The West - Dire Straits
Go West - The Cult.
Go Now - Moody Blues
Where Did Our Love Go ? - Supremes/ Donnie Elbert
My Love - Paul McCartney & Wings
Oh Me Oh My - Al Green
My Oh My - Slade
Piece Of My Heart - Erma Franklin
I Fall To Pieces - Patsy Cline and The Jordanaires
A Piece of Leather - Donnie Elbert
Hell Bent For Leather - Judas Priest
Black Leather - Dead or Alive.
Black Dog - Led Zeppelin
Boston Babies - Slaughter & The Dogs
Boston Tea Party - The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
The Funeral Party - The Cure.
