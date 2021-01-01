Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Elton John
My Life - Billy Joel
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Life On Mars - David Bowie
New Life - Depeche Mode
Bullish On Bullshit - New Bomb Turks
Dont Drop Bombs - Liza Minnelli
B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad) - Outkast
Over The Rainbow - Judy Garland
Catch The Rainbow - Rainbow
Catch the Sun - Doves.
Give Back the Sun - The View
Baby Come Back - The Equals
Bye Bye Baby - Bay City Rollers
Cry Baby Cry - The Beatles
