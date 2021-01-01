« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1883 1884 1885 1886 1887 [1888]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3436208 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75480 on: Yesterday at 03:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:21:26 pm

Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Elton John
My Life - Billy Joel
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75481 on: Yesterday at 03:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:26:44 pm
My Life - Billy Joel
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75482 on: Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:44:41 pm
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Life On Mars - David Bowie
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75483 on: Yesterday at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Life On Mars - David Bowie
New Life - Depeche Mode
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75484 on: Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:21:04 pm
New Life - Depeche Mode
 
Bullish On Bullshit - New Bomb Turks
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75485 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
 
Bullish On Bullshit - New Bomb Turks

Dont Drop Bombs - Liza Minnelli
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75486 on: Yesterday at 07:56:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm
Dont Drop Bombs - Liza Minnelli

B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad) - Outkast
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,145
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75487 on: Yesterday at 08:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 07:56:06 pm
B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad) - Outkast
Over The Rainbow - Judy Garland
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75488 on: Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:14:33 pm
Over The Rainbow - Judy Garland
Catch The Rainbow - Rainbow
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,267
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75489 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm
Catch The Rainbow - Rainbow
Catch the Sun - Doves.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75490 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:05:06 pm
Catch the Sun - Doves.
Give Back the Sun - The View
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75491 on: Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Give Back the Sun - The View

Baby Come Back - The Equals
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75492 on: Today at 07:13:47 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm
Baby Come Back - The Equals
Bye Bye Baby - Bay City Rollers
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75493 on: Today at 12:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:13:47 am
Bye Bye Baby - Bay City Rollers

Cry Baby Cry - The Beatles
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75494 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 12:16:51 pm
Cry Baby Cry - The Beatles

Darling Baby - The Elgins
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1883 1884 1885 1886 1887 [1888]   Go Up
« previous next »
 