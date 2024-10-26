« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1882 1883 1884 1885 1886 [1887]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3432275 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75440 on: October 26, 2024, 12:30:16 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 25, 2024, 10:05:54 pm
Red Morning Light - Kings of Leon
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75441 on: October 26, 2024, 07:59:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 26, 2024, 12:30:16 am
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Red Red Wine - UB40
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,174
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75442 on: October 26, 2024, 08:28:24 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 25, 2024, 10:05:54 pm
Red Morning Light - Kings of Leon

Some Velvet Morning - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75443 on: October 26, 2024, 09:52:16 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 26, 2024, 08:28:24 am
Some Velvet Morning - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
What's the Story Morning Glory? - Oasis
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,174
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75444 on: October 26, 2024, 09:59:05 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on October 26, 2024, 09:52:16 am
What's the Story Morning Glory? - Oasis

Until You Come Back to Me (Thats What Im Gonna do) - Aretha Franklin
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75445 on: October 26, 2024, 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 26, 2024, 09:59:05 am
Until You Come Back to Me (Thats What Im Gonna do) - Aretha Franklin
Baby, Come Back - The Equals
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75446 on: October 26, 2024, 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 26, 2024, 11:46:19 am
Baby, Come Back - The Equals

Take It As It Comes - Rude Pride
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75447 on: October 26, 2024, 04:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 26, 2024, 03:26:14 pm

Take It As It Comes - Rude Pride
When She Comes - Crowded House
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75448 on: October 26, 2024, 05:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 26, 2024, 04:28:48 pm
When She Comes - Crowded House

Our House in the Middle of Our Street - Madness
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75449 on: October 26, 2024, 05:24:40 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on October 26, 2024, 05:15:03 pm
Our House in the Middle of Our Street - Madness

Our Society - Discharger
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,253
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75450 on: October 26, 2024, 05:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 26, 2024, 05:24:40 pm

Our Society - Discharger
Where Are You Now - The Danse Society.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75451 on: October 26, 2024, 06:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 26, 2024, 05:45:32 pm
Where Are You Now - The Danse Society.
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75452 on: Yesterday at 11:14:23 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 26, 2024, 06:24:02 pm
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Who Do You Think You Are? - The Spice Girls
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75453 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:14:23 am
Who Do You Think You Are? - The Spice Girls
Who Are You - The Who
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75454 on: Yesterday at 03:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:14:56 am
Who Are You - The Who
You are the Sunshine of my Life - Stevie Wonder
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75455 on: Yesterday at 07:14:22 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 03:36:20 pm
You are the Sunshine of my Life - Stevie Wonder
 
A Way Of Life - Stomper 98
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,174
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75456 on: Yesterday at 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:14:22 pm
 
A Way Of Life - Stomper 98

Without the One You Love (Lifes Not Worthwhile) - Four Tops
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75457 on: Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:49:21 pm
Without the One You Love (Lifes Not Worthwhile) - Four Tops

One to Another - The Charlatans
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75458 on: Yesterday at 08:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm
One to Another - The Charlatans
Another One Bites The Dust - Queen
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75459 on: Yesterday at 09:18:30 pm »
Quote
Another One Bites The Dust - Queen

Another Green World - Eno
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75460 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:18:30 pm
Another Green World - Eno
Wild World - Cat Stevens
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75461 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
Wild World - Cat Stevens

That's The Way of the World - Earth Wind & Fire
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,253
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75462 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm
That's The Way of the World - Earth Wind & Fire
That's The Way (I Like It) - Dead or Alive.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75463 on: Today at 12:10:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
That's The Way (I Like It) - Dead or Alive.
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and the Range
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,253
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75464 on: Today at 12:41:59 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:10:30 am
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and the Range
My Way - Sid Vicious.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75465 on: Today at 08:05:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:59 am
My Way - Sid Vicious.
Way Down - Elvis Presley
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75466 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:05:10 am
Way Down - Elvis Presley
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,108
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75467 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:40:48 pm
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac

Spoiler
another thats made it into our set list that
[close]

Blue Jay Way - The Beatles
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75468 on: Today at 03:15:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:43:41 pm
Blue Jay Way - The Beatles
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75469 on: Today at 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 03:15:55 pm
Blue Boy - Orange Juice

I'm Blue, I'm Lonesome - Bill Monroe
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite
Pages: 1 ... 1882 1883 1884 1885 1886 [1887]   Go Up
« previous next »
 