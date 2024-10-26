Red Morning Light - Kings of Leon
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Some Velvet Morning - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
What's the Story Morning Glory? - Oasis
Until You Come Back to Me (Thats What Im Gonna do) - Aretha Franklin
Baby, Come Back - The Equals
Take It As It Comes - Rude Pride
When She Comes - Crowded House
Our House in the Middle of Our Street - Madness
Our Society - Discharger
Where Are You Now - The Danse Society.
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Who Do You Think You Are? - The Spice Girls
Who Are You - The Who
You are the Sunshine of my Life - Stevie Wonder
A Way Of Life - Stomper 98
Without the One You Love (Lifes Not Worthwhile) - Four Tops
One to Another - The Charlatans
Another One Bites The Dust - Queen
Another Green World - Eno
Wild World - Cat Stevens
That's The Way of the World - Earth Wind & Fire
That's The Way (I Like It) - Dead or Alive.
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby and the Range
My Way - Sid Vicious.
Way Down - Elvis Presley
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Blue Jay Way - The Beatles
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
