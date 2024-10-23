stone cold Demi Lovato
Baby, It's Cold Outside - Dean Martin
Cold Cold Heart - Hank Williams
Cold Little Heart - Micheal Kiwanuka
(Ooh Aah) Just A Little Bit - Gina G
Give A Little Bit - Supertramp
Little Lovin Sometimes - Alexander Patton
Gimme Me All Your Lovin' - ZZ Top
Lovin You - Minnie Ripperton
Me and You V The World - Space
Is This The World We Created...? - Queen
Calvin Harris
Disco Inferno - The Trammps
Smash The Discos - The Business
Closed For Business - Mansun.
Monkey Business - Skid Row
Monkey Spanner - Dave and Ansell Collins
Monkey Gone to Heaven - Pixies.
My Monkey is a Junkie - Peter Lincoln
Everybodys Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey - The Beatles
Everybody - backstreet boys
Boys (Summertime Love) - Sabrina
summertime sadness Lana Del Rey
Summertime Sadness - Lana Del Ray
Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds
So Sad About Us - The Who
Wild hearted woman- All about Eve
