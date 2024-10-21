Miles Apart - Mega City Four
I Can See For Miles - The Who
The More I See You - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.
Give Me Just A Little More Time - Chairmen of the Board
Just Got Paid - ZZ Top
Just My Imagination (Running Away From Me) - The Temptations
Running Away - Sly And The Family Stone
Forever Running - B-Movie.
Western Movies - The Olympics
Western Call - Cody Francis
This is a Call - Foo Fighters.
Call Me - Blondie
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon.
You Can Leave Your Hat On - Joe Cocker
Leave Me Alone - Michael Jackson
Don't Leave Me This Way - Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.
The Talking Horse - The Melvins
Horse and I - Bat For Lashes.
Release The Bats - The Birthday Party
Please Release Me - Engelbert Humperdinck.
Baby Please Don't Go - Them
Please Push No More - Gary Numan.
Push It - Salt n Peppa
Push And Shove - No Doubt
Push The Button - Sugarbabes
Button Your Collar - Goodnight, Texas
Lipstick On your Collar - Connie Francis
Lipstick Vogue - Elvis Costello.
Vogue (Strike-A-Pose) - Madonna
In Vogue - Japan.
Big In Japan - Alphaville
Big Log - Robert Plant
In A Big Country- Big Country
Big Love - Fleetwood Mac
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.82]