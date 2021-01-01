« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1879 1880 1881 1882 1883 [1884]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3416883 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75320 on: Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm
To Repel Ghosts-Manics
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,795
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75321 on: Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Ghostbusters - Ray Parker jr
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline joe buck

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75322 on: Yesterday at 01:15:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm
Ghostbusters - Ray Parker jr
The Ghost In You-The Furs
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75323 on: Yesterday at 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 01:15:15 pm
The Ghost In You-The Furs

Pretty in Pink - Pyschedelic Furs
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,795
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75324 on: Yesterday at 02:05:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:59:50 pm
Pretty in Pink - Pyschedelic Furs
Sink The Pink - AC/DC
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75325 on: Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:05:25 pm
Sink The Pink - AC/DC
Pink Moon - Nick Drake
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75326 on: Yesterday at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm
Pink Moon - Nick Drake
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75327 on: Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:22:25 pm
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75328 on: Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75329 on: Yesterday at 02:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75330 on: Yesterday at 02:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:32:28 pm
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Hungry Face - Mogwai.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75331 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:34:41 pm
Hungry Face - Mogwai.
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75332 on: Yesterday at 04:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Face For the Radio - The View
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75333 on: Yesterday at 04:13:40 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:07:16 pm
Face For the Radio - The View
 
Anglo Girl Desire - Radio Birdman
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75334 on: Yesterday at 05:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:13:40 pm
 
Anglo Girl Desire - Radio Birdman
Freed From Desire - Gala.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75335 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:54:57 pm
Freed From Desire - Gala.
I Want To Break Free - Queen
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75336 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm
I Want To Break Free - Queen

God Save The Queen = Sex Pistols
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75337 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:05:39 pm

God Save The Queen = Sex Pistols
Burger Queen - Placebo.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75338 on: Yesterday at 09:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Burger Queen - Placebo.
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75339 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:12 pm
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
 
Kiss My Ass Goodbye - 7 Year Bitch
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75340 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm
To Repel Ghosts-Manics

There's A Ghost In My House - R Dean Taylor
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75341 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
There's A Ghost In My House - R Dean Taylor
There's a Girl in the Corner - Twilight Sad.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75342 on: Yesterday at 09:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
There's a Girl in the Corner - Twilight Sad.
Girl From Mars - Ash
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75343 on: Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:29:34 pm
Girl From Mars - Ash
Life On Mars - David Bowie
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75344 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm
Life On Mars - David Bowie

Lust for Life - Iggy Pop
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75345 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Lust for Life - Iggy Pop
Dogs of Lust - The The.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75346 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm
Dogs of Lust - The The.
Young Lust - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75347 on: Today at 12:06:19 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
Young Lust - Pink Floyd

All The Young Dudes - Mott the Hoople
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75348 on: Today at 12:21:38 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:06:19 am
All The Young Dudes - Mott the Hoople
All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75349 on: Today at 12:39:00 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:21:38 am
All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75350 on: Today at 12:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:39:00 am
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica.
Nothing Ever Happens - Del Amitri
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75351 on: Today at 01:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:14:03 pm
Nothing Ever Happens - Del Amitri
No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,399
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75352 on: Today at 01:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:58 pm
No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
For No One - The Beatles
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75353 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:56:28 pm
For No One - The Beatles
Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75354 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 02:19:06 pm
Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads

In A Rut - Ruts
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75355 on: Today at 06:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:06:55 pm

In A Rut - Ruts

Down in a Hole - Alice in Chains
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75356 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 06:29:24 pm
Down in a Hole - Alice in Chains

She Shot a Hole in My Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75357 on: Today at 07:02:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:32:37 pm
She Shot a Hole in My Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band

Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,155
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75358 on: Today at 07:05:51 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 07:02:02 pm
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 1879 1880 1881 1882 1883 [1884]   Go Up
« previous next »
 