To Repel Ghosts-Manics
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Ghostbusters - Ray Parker jr
The Ghost In You-The Furs
Pretty in Pink - Pyschedelic Furs
Sink The Pink - AC/DC
Pink Moon - Nick Drake
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Hungry Face - Mogwai.
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Face For the Radio - The View
Anglo Girl Desire - Radio Birdman
Freed From Desire - Gala.
I Want To Break Free - Queen
God Save The Queen = Sex Pistols
Burger Queen - Placebo.
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
There's a Girl in the Corner - Twilight Sad.
Girl From Mars - Ash
Life On Mars - David Bowie
Lust for Life - Iggy Pop
Dogs of Lust - The The.
Young Lust - Pink Floyd
All The Young Dudes - Mott the Hoople
All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica.
Nothing Ever Happens - Del Amitri
No One Can Ever Know - Twilight Sad.
For No One - The Beatles
Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads
In A Rut - Ruts
Down in a Hole - Alice in Chains
She Shot a Hole in My Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
