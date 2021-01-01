To Repel Ghosts-Manics
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Ghostbusters - Ray Parker jr
The Ghost In You-The Furs
Pretty in Pink - Pyschedelic Furs
Sink The Pink - AC/DC
Pink Moon - Nick Drake
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Hungry Face - Mogwai.
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Face For the Radio - The View
Anglo Girl Desire - Radio Birdman
Freed From Desire - Gala.
I Want To Break Free - Queen
God Save The Queen = Sex Pistols
Burger Queen - Placebo.
Queen Bitch - David Bowie
There's A Ghost In My House - R Dean Taylor
There's a Girl in the Corner - Twilight Sad.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]