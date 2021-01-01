Nothing But a Heartache - The Flirtations
It's a Heartache - Bonnie Tyler
Its the Beat - Major Lance
The Beat(en) Generation - The The.
Little Bit of Something Beats a Whole Lot of Nothing - Little Richard
Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
The Love Parade - The Undertones
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
You're Gonna Miss Me - 13th Floor Elevators
13th Floor Vendetta - The Damned
Out On The Floor - Dobie Gray
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore
Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
Forever Young - Alphaville
Forever Lost - God Is An Astronaut.
Lost In Love - Air Supply
Love in an elevator - Aerosmith
I'm in Love - Donna Summer
I'm Not In Love - 10cc
I'm An Upstart - Angelic Upstarts
Im a Believer - The Monkees
The One And Only - Chesney Hawkes
Beauty is Only Skin Deep - The Temptations
Tempted (by the fruit of another) - Squeeze
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Another Day - Paul McCartney
What's another year ?(Everton)- Johnny Logan
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
