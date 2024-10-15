« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3401707 times)

Offline only6times

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75240 on: October 15, 2024, 10:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 14, 2024, 08:35:14 pm
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary MacGregor
An Evertonian when they play Yernited.
Offline only6times

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75241 on: October 15, 2024, 10:58:32 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on October 15, 2024, 10:37:52 pm
Fields of Gold - Sting
Going for Gold---Shed Seven
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75242 on: October 15, 2024, 11:41:08 pm »
Quote from: only6times on October 15, 2024, 10:58:32 pm
Going for Gold---Shed Seven

Going Underground - The Jam
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75243 on: Yesterday at 12:22:22 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 15, 2024, 11:41:08 pm
Going Underground - The Jam
Good Thing Going - Sugar Minott
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75244 on: Yesterday at 12:38:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:22:22 am
Good Thing Going - Sugar Minott

Lips Like Sugar - Echo And The Bunnymen
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75245 on: Yesterday at 12:50:44 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 12:38:41 am
Lips Like Sugar - Echo And The Bunnymen

Our Lips Are Sealed - Fun Boy Three ( or the Go-go's if you prefer)
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75246 on: Yesterday at 07:02:29 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 12:50:44 am
Our Lips Are Sealed - Fun Boy Three ( or the Go-go's if you prefer)
Sealed With A Kiss - Brian Hyland
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75247 on: Yesterday at 09:09:34 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:02:29 am
Sealed With A Kiss - Brian Hyland

This Wheels on Fire - Julie Driscoll and the Brian Auger Trinity
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75248 on: Yesterday at 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:09:34 am
This Wheels on Fire - Julie Driscoll and the Brian Auger Trinity
Butterfly on a Wheel - The Mission.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75249 on: Yesterday at 11:22:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:12:34 am
Butterfly on a Wheel - The Mission.
Elusive Butterfly Of Love - Bob Lind
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75250 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 11:22:51 am
Elusive Butterfly Of Love - Bob Lind

My Elusive Dreams - Joshua and Moses Dillard
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75251 on: Yesterday at 12:13:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:26:50 am
My Elusive Dreams - Joshua and Moses Dillard
You Make My Dreams (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75252 on: Yesterday at 04:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:13:39 pm
You Make My Dreams (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Youre Gonna Make Me Love You - Sandi Sheldon
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75253 on: Yesterday at 04:15:08 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:13:40 pm
Youre Gonna Make Me Love You - Sandi Sheldon
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me - Diana Ross and The Temptations
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75254 on: Yesterday at 05:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:15:08 pm
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me - Diana Ross and The Temptations

Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love - Van Halen
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75255 on: Yesterday at 06:37:58 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 05:49:16 pm
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love - Van Halen
 
Talkin Bout A Revolution - Leatherface
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75256 on: Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:37:58 pm
 
Talkin Bout A Revolution - Leatherface
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75257 on: Yesterday at 07:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.

The Promise - Girls Aloud
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75258 on: Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:36:44 pm
The Promise - Girls Aloud
No Promises - Icehouse.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75259 on: Yesterday at 08:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
No Promises - Icehouse.
 
No More Of That - Stiff Little Fingers
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75260 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:25:39 pm
 
No More Of That - Stiff Little Fingers
More Than Words - Extreme
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75261 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
More Than Words - Extreme

More More More  - Andrea True Connection
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75262 on: Today at 12:34:17 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm
More More More  - Andrea True Connection
A Little Bit More - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75263 on: Today at 07:28:13 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:34:17 am
A Little Bit More - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Little By Little _ Oasis
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75264 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:28:13 am
Little By Little _ Oasis
Give a Little Respect - Erasure
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75265 on: Today at 09:17:15 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 09:14:49 am
Give a Little Respect - Erasure

Try a Little Tenderness- Otis Redding
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75266 on: Today at 12:34:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:17:15 am
Try a Little Tenderness- Otis Redding
Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart - Alicia Keys
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75267 on: Today at 12:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:34:20 pm
Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart - Alicia Keys
While you were sleeping - Elvis Perkins
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75268 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:44:07 pm
While you were sleeping - Elvis Perkins
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75269 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:50:50 pm
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
I'm Only Human - Rag N Bone Man
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75270 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:52:26 pm
I'm Only Human - Rag N Bone Man
I Nearly Married a Human - Tubeway Army.
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75271 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:35:16 pm
I Nearly Married a Human - Tubeway Army.

Sound of the crowd - Human League
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75272 on: Today at 09:14:58 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 08:41:55 pm
Sound of the crowd - Human League
Sound Of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel
