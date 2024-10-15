Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary MacGregor
Fields of Gold - Sting
Going for Gold---Shed Seven
Going Underground - The Jam
Good Thing Going - Sugar Minott
Lips Like Sugar - Echo And The Bunnymen
Our Lips Are Sealed - Fun Boy Three ( or the Go-go's if you prefer)
Sealed With A Kiss - Brian Hyland
This Wheels on Fire - Julie Driscoll and the Brian Auger Trinity
Butterfly on a Wheel - The Mission.
Elusive Butterfly Of Love - Bob Lind
My Elusive Dreams - Joshua and Moses Dillard
You Make My Dreams (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Youre Gonna Make Me Love You - Sandi Sheldon
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me - Diana Ross and The Temptations
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love - Van Halen
Talkin Bout A Revolution - Leatherface
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
The Promise - Girls Aloud
No Promises - Icehouse.
No More Of That - Stiff Little Fingers
More Than Words - Extreme
More More More - Andrea True Connection
A Little Bit More - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Little By Little _ Oasis
Give a Little Respect - Erasure
Try a Little Tenderness- Otis Redding
Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart - Alicia Keys
While you were sleeping - Elvis Perkins
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
I'm Only Human - Rag N Bone Man
I Nearly Married a Human - Tubeway Army.
Sound of the crowd - Human League
Page created in 0.168 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]