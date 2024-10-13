Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics
Brand New Age - U.K Subs
New Stone Age - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.
Turn To Stone - ELO
Let's Dance To The Real Thing - Stone.
Get Up Offa That Thing - James Brown
Get Up And Boogie - Silver Convention
Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire and The Emotions
Boogie Nights - Heatwave.
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Say You Say Me - Lionel Richie
Say It Aint So Joe - Murray Head
Bazooka Joe - Big Black
Mondo Bongo - Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros
Bongo Season - Geordie Greep
Season of the Witch - Donovan
Seasons in the Sun - Terry Jacks.
Island In The Sun - Harry Belafonte
A Place in the Sun - Stevie Wonder
Holidays in the Sun - Sex Pistols.
Lovers Holiday - Peggy Scott and JoJo Benson
Soundtrack 4 2 Lovers - Mansun.
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary MacGregor
In Between Days - The Cure.
Those Were The Days - Mary Hopkin
Glory Days - Bruce Springstein
Glory To His Name - Hayes Family
