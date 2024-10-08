Run For Home - Lindisfarne
Run To You - Bryan Adams
Walk This Way - RUN DMC ft Aerosmith
Walk Like a Man - Divine
Walk Of Life - Dire Straits
The Walk - The Cure.
:scarfYou'll Never Walk Alone - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O'Sullivan
Once Again - Rude Pride
Colour Me Once - Violent Femmes.
Me Me Quitte Pas - Jacques Brel
Me! I Disconnect From You - Tubeway Army.
From Me To You - The Beatles
From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea - The Cure.
Down By The Sea - Men At Work
Don't Bring Me Down - ELO
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Never Let Me Down Again - Depeche Mode.
Down The Dustpipe - Status Quo
Down the Dip - Aztec Camera
Going Down To Liverpool - The Bangles
Lay Down (Candles in the Wind) - Melanie
Hiding In The Night - Cyanide Pills
Night Shift - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Banshee - The Scratch
Spiral Scratch - Buzzcocks.
Unlike A Baptist - Scratch Acid
Unlike Beautiful Earth - Elodie Mcintyre
Good Morning Beautiful - The The.
Good Morning Britain - Aztec Camera & Mick Jones
Good Morning Good Morning - The Beatles
Sunday morning sidewalk -Johnny Cash
Lazy Sunday - The Small Faces
Wasted Early Sunday Morning - Sneaker Pimps.
Wasted Youth Crew - Blood For Blood
Blind Youth - Human League.
