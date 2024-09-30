You Keep Me Hanging On - Vanilla Fudge
Hang Me Up to Dry - Cold War Kids
High and Dry - Radiohead.
High Time - Paul Jones
Time To Die-The Stranglers
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
Dreams of the Everyday Housewife - Glen Campbell
Together In Electric Dreams - Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder
New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84 - Simple Minds
Teenage Dream - T.Rex
Teenage Kicks - The Undertones
Teenage Depression - Eddie and the Hot Rods
Teenage Rampage - The Sweet
Sweet Was the Love - Four Tops
As The Love Continues - Mogwai.
The Continuing story of Bungalow Bill - The Beatles
Never Ending Story - Limahl
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
Still Waters Run Deep - The Four Tops
Run For Home - Lindisfarne
Fog on the Tyne - Gazza & Lindisfarne
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Stay On These Roads - A-Ha.
Stay With Me - Faces
Angels With Dirty Faces - Sham 69
Angels Versus Aliens - Mogwai.
Surfing With The Alien - Joe Satriani
Praying To The Aliens - Tubeway Army.
Praying For Time - George Michael
Time To Die - Gary Numan.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]