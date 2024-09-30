« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3350306 times)

Offline Alvador

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75000 on: September 30, 2024, 05:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 30, 2024, 04:59:50 pm
You Keep Me Hanging On - Vanilla Fudge

Hang Me Up to Dry - Cold War Kids
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75001 on: September 30, 2024, 06:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on September 30, 2024, 05:08:24 pm
Hang Me Up to Dry - Cold War Kids
High and Dry - Radiohead.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75002 on: September 30, 2024, 06:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2024, 06:06:47 pm
High and Dry - Radiohead.

High Time - Paul Jones
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75003 on: September 30, 2024, 07:25:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 30, 2024, 06:52:53 pm
High Time - Paul Jones
Time To Die-The Stranglers
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75004 on: September 30, 2024, 08:44:07 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on September 30, 2024, 07:25:20 pm
Time To Die-The Stranglers
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75005 on: September 30, 2024, 08:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2024, 08:44:07 pm
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.

Dreams of the Everyday Housewife - Glen Campbell
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75006 on: September 30, 2024, 09:01:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 30, 2024, 08:48:38 pm
Dreams of the Everyday Housewife - Glen Campbell
Together In Electric Dreams - Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75007 on: September 30, 2024, 09:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 30, 2024, 09:01:21 pm
Together In Electric Dreams - Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder

New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84 - Simple Minds
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75008 on: September 30, 2024, 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on September 30, 2024, 09:17:59 pm
New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84 - Simple Minds

Teenage Dream - T.Rex
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75009 on: September 30, 2024, 10:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on September 30, 2024, 10:21:13 pm
Teenage Dream - T.Rex
Teenage Kicks - The Undertones
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75010 on: September 30, 2024, 11:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 30, 2024, 10:49:45 pm
Teenage Kicks - The Undertones


Teenage Depression - Eddie and the Hot Rods
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75011 on: Yesterday at 07:31:50 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on September 30, 2024, 11:24:53 pm
Teenage Depression - Eddie and the Hot Rods
Teenage Rampage - The Sweet
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75012 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:31:50 am
Teenage Rampage - The Sweet

Sweet Was the Love - Four Tops
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75013 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:25:16 am
Sweet Was the Love - Four Tops
As The Love Continues - Mogwai.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75014 on: Yesterday at 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:43:37 am
As The Love Continues - Mogwai.

The Continuing story of Bungalow Bill - The Beatles
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75015 on: Yesterday at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:18:09 pm
The Continuing story of Bungalow Bill - The Beatles
Love Story - Taylor Swift
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75016 on: Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:18:09 pm
The Continuing story of Bungalow Bill - The Beatles
Never Ending Story - Limahl
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75017 on: Yesterday at 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm
Never Ending Story - Limahl
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75018 on: Yesterday at 02:06:07 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:55:07 pm
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75019 on: Yesterday at 02:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:06:07 pm
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
Still Waters Run Deep - The Four Tops
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75020 on: Yesterday at 02:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 02:09:21 pm
Still Waters Run Deep - The Four Tops
Run For Home - Lindisfarne
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75021 on: Yesterday at 02:23:07 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 02:11:23 pm
Run For Home - Lindisfarne
Fog on the Tyne - Gazza & Lindisfarne
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75022 on: Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:23:07 pm
Fog on the Tyne - Gazza & Lindisfarne
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75023 on: Yesterday at 04:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Stay On These Roads - A-Ha.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75024 on: Yesterday at 04:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:37:28 pm
Stay On These Roads - A-Ha.
Stay With Me - Faces
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75025 on: Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:54:04 pm
Stay With Me - Faces
 
Angels With Dirty Faces - Sham 69
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75026 on: Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm
 
Angels With Dirty Faces - Sham 69
Angels Versus Aliens - Mogwai.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75027 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
Angels Versus Aliens - Mogwai.
Surfing With The Alien - Joe Satriani
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75028 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm
Surfing With The Alien - Joe Satriani
Surf Wax America - Weezer
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75029 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm
Surfing With The Alien - Joe Satriani
Praying To The Aliens - Tubeway Army.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75030 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm
Praying To The Aliens - Tubeway Army.
Praying For Time - George Michael
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75031 on: Today at 01:06:07 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
Praying For Time - George Michael
Time To Die - Gary Numan.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #75032 on: Today at 08:23:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:06:07 am
Time To Die - Gary Numan.

Bringing on Back the Good Times - The Love Affair
