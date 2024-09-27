The Perfect Girl - The Cure.
Perfect Love...Gone Wrong - Sting
Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Love 30- The Stranglers
Better Than Love - Hurts.
Better Be Home Soon - Crowded House
House of Fun - Madness
Aint Nothing But a House Party - The Showstoppers
George Square Thatcher Death Party - Mogwai.
The Day That Margret Thatcher Dies - Pete Wylie
A Red Letter Day - Pet Shop Boys
Flag Day - The Housemartins
White Flag - Dido
White Light White Heat - Velvet Undergound
The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
Going to California - Led Zeppelin
Im Going to Make You Love Me - The Supremes
I Let Love In- Nick Cave
Let It Be - Beatles
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
I'm Not Down - The Clash
Down Where The Dead Men Go-The Pogues
City of the Dead - The Clash
Dead City - Twilight Sad.
