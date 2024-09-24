I Can't Explain - The Who
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Fall At Your Feet - Crowded House
House of the Rising Sun - Animals
Our House - Madness
Magic Sound - House Of All
Silent House - Crowded House
Silent Night - The Dickies
Black Night - Deep Purple
Paint it Black - Rolling Stones
Paint Me Red - Avatar
Red Right Hand - Nick Cave
Bikini Red -The Screaming Blue Messiahs
The Purple People Eater - Screaming Lord Sutch
Purple Rain - Prince
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
No Rain - Blind Melon
When A Blind Man Cries - Deep Purple
Id Rather Go Blind - Chicken Shack
Take It Easy Chicken - Mansun.
Peaceful Easy Feeling - Eagles
Solid Gold Easy Action-T.Rex
Rock Action - Mogwai.
Love Action - The Human League
Lets See Action - The Who
Let's Get Together - Bryan Ferry
Together In Electric Dreams - Moroder and Oakey.
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Dream Within a Dream - Propaganda.
All Have to Do is Dream - Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell
I Dream To Sleep - H2O
I go to sleep-Pretenders
