Down South Jukin' - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Back Down South - Kings of Leon
Old Red Eyes Is Back - The Beautiful South
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
Who are You? - The Temptations.
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Can The Can - Suzi Quatro
What Can I Do (To Make You Love Me?) - The Corrs
Can your Pussy Do The Dog -The Cramps
Black Dog - Led Zeppelin
Black Night - Deep Purple ( No Aki )
All Night Long - Rainbow
All the Night Without Love - Elvis Perkins
Without You - Harry Nilsson.
Hurry up Harry - Sham 69
Word Up - Cameo
Up The Junction - Squeeze
Opps Upside Your Head - The Gap Band
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Hold On - Wilson Phillips
She Goes On - Crowded House
Riders On The Storm - The Doors
Storm Is Coming - Nature Therapy
My Ship Is Coming In - The Walker Brothers
The Ship Song - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
I'll Sail This Ship Alone - The Beautiful South
Beautiful Strange - Bedrock
People are Strange - Echo and the Bunnymen
Every Kinda People - Robert Palmer
Everlasting Love - Robert Knight
Love Me Do - The Beatles
What Do I Get? - Buzzcocks
So What - Liverpool Express
So what? - Anti-Nowhere League
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted - Jimmy Ruffin
Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Lonely Planet - The The.
