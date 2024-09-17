« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1867 1868 1869 1870 1871 [1872]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3310511 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74840 on: September 17, 2024, 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 17, 2024, 07:49:03 pm
Down South Jukin' - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Back Down South - Kings of Leon
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74841 on: September 17, 2024, 10:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 17, 2024, 10:18:27 pm
Back Down South - Kings of Leon
Old Red Eyes Is Back -  The Beautiful South
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74842 on: September 17, 2024, 10:44:02 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 17, 2024, 10:37:27 pm
Old Red Eyes Is Back -  The Beautiful South
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,480
  • The first five yards........
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74843 on: September 17, 2024, 11:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 17, 2024, 10:44:02 pm
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who

Who are You? - The Temptations.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74844 on: September 18, 2024, 12:30:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 17, 2024, 11:34:09 pm
Who are You? - The Temptations.
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74845 on: September 18, 2024, 07:22:07 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 18, 2024, 12:30:38 am
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Can The Can - Suzi Quatro
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74846 on: September 18, 2024, 10:31:03 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 18, 2024, 07:22:07 am
Can The Can - Suzi Quatro
What Can I Do (To Make You Love Me?) - The Corrs
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74847 on: September 18, 2024, 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 18, 2024, 10:31:03 am
What Can I Do (To Make You Love Me?) - The Corrs
Can your  Pussy Do The Dog -The Cramps
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74848 on: September 18, 2024, 01:35:35 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on September 18, 2024, 12:17:40 pm
Can your  Pussy Do The Dog -The Cramps
Black Dog - Led Zeppelin
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74849 on: September 18, 2024, 04:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 18, 2024, 01:35:35 pm
Black Dog - Led Zeppelin
Black Night - Deep Purple ( No Aki )
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74850 on: September 18, 2024, 09:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 18, 2024, 04:00:29 pm
Black Night - Deep Purple ( No Aki )
All Night Long - Rainbow
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74851 on: September 18, 2024, 09:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 18, 2024, 09:06:15 pm
All Night Long - Rainbow
All the Night Without Love - Elvis Perkins
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74852 on: September 18, 2024, 09:27:05 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 18, 2024, 09:11:23 pm
All the Night Without Love - Elvis Perkins
Without You - Harry Nilsson.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,480
  • The first five yards........
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74853 on: September 18, 2024, 11:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 18, 2024, 09:27:05 pm
Without You - Harry Nilsson.

Hurry up Harry - Sham 69
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74854 on: September 19, 2024, 12:37:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 18, 2024, 11:18:31 pm
Hurry up Harry - Sham 69
Word Up - Cameo
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74855 on: September 19, 2024, 07:27:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 19, 2024, 12:37:02 am
Word Up - Cameo
Up The Junction - Squeeze
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74856 on: September 19, 2024, 10:42:03 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 19, 2024, 07:27:21 am
Up The Junction - Squeeze
Opps Upside Your Head - The Gap Band
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74857 on: September 19, 2024, 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 19, 2024, 10:42:03 am
Opps Upside Your Head - The Gap Band
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74858 on: September 19, 2024, 02:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 19, 2024, 01:11:18 pm
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Hold On - Wilson Phillips
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74859 on: September 19, 2024, 08:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 19, 2024, 02:37:17 pm
Hold On - Wilson Phillips
She Goes On - Crowded House
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74860 on: September 19, 2024, 09:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 19, 2024, 08:46:59 pm
She Goes On - Crowded House

Riders On The Storm - The Doors
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74861 on: September 19, 2024, 09:37:03 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 19, 2024, 09:33:38 pm
Riders On The Storm - The Doors
Storm Is Coming - Nature Therapy
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,824
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74862 on: September 19, 2024, 10:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 19, 2024, 09:37:03 pm
Storm Is Coming - Nature Therapy

My Ship Is Coming In - The Walker Brothers
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74863 on: Yesterday at 12:38:36 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 19, 2024, 10:32:59 pm
My Ship Is Coming In - The Walker Brothers
The Ship Song - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74864 on: Yesterday at 05:59:13 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:38:36 am
The Ship Song - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
I'll Sail This Ship Alone - The Beautiful South
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline kezzy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74865 on: Yesterday at 08:36:42 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 05:59:13 am
I'll Sail This Ship Alone - The Beautiful South

Beautiful Strange - Bedrock
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74866 on: Yesterday at 10:14:05 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:36:42 am
Beautiful Strange - Bedrock
People are Strange - Echo and the Bunnymen
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74867 on: Yesterday at 12:23:47 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:14:05 am
People are Strange - Echo and the Bunnymen
Every Kinda People - Robert Palmer
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,824
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74868 on: Yesterday at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:23:47 pm
Every Kinda People - Robert Palmer

Everlasting Love - Robert Knight
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74869 on: Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:56:09 pm
Everlasting Love - Robert Knight
Love Me Do - The Beatles
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74870 on: Yesterday at 07:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm
Love Me Do - The Beatles
What Do I Get? - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74871 on: Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 07:16:44 pm
What Do I Get? - Buzzcocks
So What - Liverpool Express
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74872 on: Yesterday at 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
So What - Liverpool Express

So what? - Anti-Nowhere League
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74873 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on Yesterday at 09:41:30 pm
So what? - Anti-Nowhere League
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74874 on: Yesterday at 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.

What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted - Jimmy Ruffin
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74875 on: Today at 12:19:10 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:23:15 pm
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted - Jimmy Ruffin
Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74876 on: Today at 12:30:58 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:19:10 am
Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74877 on: Today at 01:46:38 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:30:58 am
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Lonely Planet - The The.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74878 on: Today at 09:07:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:46:38 am
Lonely Planet - The The.
Another Girl Another Planet - The Only Ones
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1867 1868 1869 1870 1871 [1872]   Go Up
« previous next »
 