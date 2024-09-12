I am the One and Only - Chesney Hawkes
I Am The Walrus - The Beatles
Oh Beautiful Town - IAMX ( I hope that's not too much of a stretch )
Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) - John Lennon
A Beautiful Thing - Handsome Family
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Shapes Of Things - The Yardbirds
The Shape I'm Takin' - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Bend Me Shape Me - The Amen Corner
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
Tears of Rage - Bob Dylan and The Band.
Bulls on Parade - Rage Against The Machine
Man Machine - Kraftwerk
Machine Gun - Jimi Hendrix
Silver Machine - Hawkwind
Ice Machine - Depeche Mode
Cold As Ice - Foreigner
Stone Cold - Rainbow
Made of Stone - The Stone Roses
Stone Free - Jimi Hendrix
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Bird Trouble - Cock Sparrer
Unnecessary Trouble - Hard-Fi.
Apartment For Two - Hard Ons
The Apartment - Mansun.
The Crusher-The Cramps
Crush On You - Roxette
On The Outside - Cyanide Pills
Outside the Wall - Pink Floyd
Lets Go Outside - George Michael
Let's Go Round Again - The Average White Band
