Dignity - Deacon Blue
Bastards In Blue - The Partisans
Here Come The Bastards - Primus
Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
Come On Die Young - Mogwai.
Only The Good Die Young - Billy Joel
Born to die - Lana Del Rey
Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
Born in '69 - Rocket From The Crypt
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
Lets Stick Together- Bryan Ferry
Let's Go To Bed - The Cure.
Bed In The Corner - Cockney Rebel
Meet Me On The Corner - Lindisfarne
There's a Girl in the Corner - Twilight Sad.
Stupid Girl - Garbage
Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming to the Canyon) - Mamas and Papas
