It's My Party - Lesley Gore
Party Fears Two-Associates
Everybody Wants to Rule The World - Tears for Fears
Welcome To My World - Jim Reeves
Welcome To The Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Welcome To The Working Week - Elvis Costello
Got My Mojo Working - Muddy Waters
The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.
Working Man Blues - Merle Haggard
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
I Feel Like I'm Drowning - Two Feet
Can You Feel The Force? - The Real Thing.
Feel Like Makin' Love - Bad Company
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Good Lovin' Gone Bad - Bad Company
All Women Are Bad-The Cramps
Big Women - G.B.H
Big Girls Dont Cry - Four Seasons
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
We Are The Boys - Blitz
Who Are You - The Who
Who Loves you - 4 Seasons
Love Is A Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
Wonderful Life - Hurts.
Wonderful Life - Black
Wonderful Land - The Shadows
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Land of Confusion - Genesis
Garageland - The Clash
Clash City Rockers - The Clash
King Rocker - Generation X.
My Generation - The Who
My Way - Frank Sinatra
Something In The Way - Nirvana.
Something - Shirley Bassey
Something So Strong - Crowded House
So Strong - Labi Siffre.
Only The Strong Survive- Jerry Butler
The One And Only - Chesney Hawkes
We Are The One - The Avengers
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]