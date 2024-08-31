It's My Party - Lesley Gore
Party Fears Two-Associates
Everybody Wants to Rule The World - Tears for Fears
Welcome To My World - Jim Reeves
Welcome To The Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Welcome To The Working Week - Elvis Costello
Got My Mojo Working - Muddy Waters
The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.
Working Man Blues - Merle Haggard
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
I Feel Like I'm Drowning - Two Feet
Can You Feel The Force? - The Real Thing.
Feel Like Makin' Love - Bad Company
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Good Lovin' Gone Bad - Bad Company
All Women Are Bad-The Cramps
Big Women - G.B.H
Big Girls Dont Cry - Four Seasons
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
We Are The Boys - Blitz
Who Are You - The Who
Who Loves you - 4 Seasons
Love Is A Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
Wonderful Life - Hurts.
