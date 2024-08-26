« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1859 1860 1861 1862 1863 [1864]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3260821 times)

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74520 on: August 26, 2024, 08:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 26, 2024, 03:42:31 pm
Duke Of Earl - Gene Chandler
Gene Genie - David Bowie
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,650
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74521 on: August 26, 2024, 08:09:08 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on August 26, 2024, 08:08:01 pm
Gene Genie - David Bowie

Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa - Gene Pitney
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74522 on: August 26, 2024, 08:31:08 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 26, 2024, 08:09:08 pm
Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa - Gene Pitney
Twenty Twenty Sound - Dark Star.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74523 on: August 26, 2024, 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 26, 2024, 08:31:08 pm
Twenty Twenty Sound - Dark Star.

Sound Of Da Police - KRS One
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74524 on: August 26, 2024, 08:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 26, 2024, 08:44:36 pm
Sound Of Da Police - KRS One
Sound Of The Summer - Miraculous Mule
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74525 on: Yesterday at 12:21:33 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 26, 2024, 08:48:28 pm
Sound Of The Summer - Miraculous Mule


Summer Breeze - Isley Brothers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74526 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 12:21:33 am
Summer Breeze - Isley Brothers
Leaves of Summer - Cranes.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74527 on: Yesterday at 07:19:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:08:05 am
Leaves of Summer - Cranes.
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74528 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:19:51 am
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
Long Hot Summer - The Style Council
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74529 on: Yesterday at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:47:12 am
Long Hot Summer - The Style Council
Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74530 on: Yesterday at 04:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:58:17 pm
Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74531 on: Yesterday at 04:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:04:12 pm
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
This Town Aint Big Enough For The Both Of Us - Sparks
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
    • Telly addicts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74532 on: Yesterday at 09:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:49:03 pm
This Town Aint Big Enough For The Both Of Us - Sparks

Ghost town - The specials
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74533 on: Yesterday at 09:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 09:17:03 pm
Ghost town - The specials
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Logged

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
    • Telly addicts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74534 on: Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:33:09 pm
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
House of fun - Madness
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,860
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74535 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm
House of fun - Madness
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74536 on: Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74537 on: Today at 07:05:12 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Who Are You ? - The Who
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,650
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74538 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:05:12 am
Who Are You ? - The Who

The Who Who Song - Jackie Wilson

(Saltash - Do you post you entry just before you leave for work every day? ;D)
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74539 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:21:27 am
The Who Who Song - Jackie Wilson

(Saltash - Do you post you entry just before you leave for work every day? ;D)
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,650
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74540 on: Today at 03:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:14:55 pm
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin

Dont Play That Song - Chris Farlowe
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74541 on: Today at 03:54:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:41:48 pm
Dont Play That Song - Chris Farlowe
Play For Today - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74542 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:54:34 pm
Play For Today - The Cure.
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74543 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:13:50 pm
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Cry, The Clock Said - Gary Numan.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74544 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:23:17 pm
Cry, The Clock Said - Gary Numan.
Cry - Godley and Creme
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74545 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:33:47 pm
Cry - Godley and Creme
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74546 on: Today at 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
Boys Keep Swinging - David Bowie
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74547 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:44:19 pm
Boys Keep Swinging - David Bowie

Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Pages: 1 ... 1859 1860 1861 1862 1863 [1864]   Go Up
« previous next »
 