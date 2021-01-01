Tomorrow Never Knows - The Beatles
Never Mind The Bollocks - The Sex Pistols
Change Your Mind - Sharpe and Numan.
People Are Changin - Timmy Thomas
I Hate People - Anti Nowhere League
I Hate Everything About You - Three Days Grace
Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Wild Thing - The Troggs
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Born In The USA - Bruce Springsteen
In the end - Linkin Park
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Thin Air - Pearl Jam
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Bad Boy - The Beatles
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
One Mirror Too Many - The Black Crowes
Mirror in the bathroom - The Beat
In The Evening - Led Zeppelin
The Rhythm of the Evening - Gary Numan.
Rhythm Is Gonna Get You - Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine
Never gonna give you up - Rick Astley
Never To Look Back-The Stranglers
Get Back - The Beatles
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes - The Platters
Holy Smoke - Iron Maiden
Houses Of The Holy - Led Zeppelin
The Holy Hour - The Cure.
Amateur Hour-Sparks
