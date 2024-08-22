Romeo - Mr Big
Grooving With Mr Bloe - Mr Bloe
Am I Grooving You - Ronnie Wood
Groove is in the Heart - Deee- Lite
Closer To The Heart - Rush
After The Gold Rush - Neil Young
Because You're Young - Cock Sparrer
Young at Heart - The Bluebells
At the Discotheque - Chubby Checker
Death Disco - Public Image Ltd.
Death of a Clown - Dave Davies
Dickie Davies Eyes - Half Man Half Biscuit
Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
Hungry like a wolf - Duran Duran
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
There's a Ghost in my House - R. Dean Taylor
Silent House - Crowded House
The Beatles and The Stones - House of Love
Roll Away The Stone - Mott The Hoople
Away From The Numbers - The Jam
Look Away - Big Country
You Keep Running Away - Four Tops
Running With the Pack - Mau Maus
Leader of the Pack - The Shangri-Las
Leader of Men - Nickelback
How Men Are - Aztec Camera
How Does It Feel - Slade
I feel for you - Chaka khan
I Feel You - Depeche Mode.
You came - Kim Wilde
We Came To Dance - Ultravox.
World Where We Live - Crowded House
Is This The World We Created
..? - Queen
Heal the world - Michael Jackson
Hate The World Day - The Wildhearts
