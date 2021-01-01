Is This Love - Whitesnake
It's Friday I'm in Love - The Cure
Friday On My Mind - Easybeats
Always On My Mind - Pet Shop Boys.
My white bicycle -Nazareth
My White Bicycle - Tomorrow
White Wedding - Billy Idol
Wedding song - Bob Dylan
Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Rain(a taste of)-Rain.
A Taste Of Honey - The Beatles
Taste In Men - Placebo.
Down Under - Men at Work
Down to earth - curiosity killed the cat
Planet Earth - Duran Duran
Heaven is a place on earth - Belinda Carlisle
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.
Waiting For a Girl Like You - Foreigner
