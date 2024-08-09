No Doubt About It - Hot Chocolate
I Hate Everything About YouThree Days Grace
Ms Grace - The Tymes
Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace.
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
Got to be certain - kylie minogue
Youve Got Me (Dangling on a String) - Chairmen of the Board
Youve Really Got Me - The Kinks
You Really Got A Hold On Me - The Beatles
He Was Really Saying Something - The Velvelettes
Something To Believe In - Ramones
I Believe In You - Neil Young
You are the Sunshine of my Life - Stevie Wonder
In My Life - The Beatles
Life in a day - Simple Minds
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
It's My Life - Talk Talk
Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car - Billy Ocean
My Car Slides - Gary Numan.
Mad World - Michael Andrews and Gary Jules
Bird Mad Girl - The Cure.
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
Bird Trouble - Cock Sparrer
Painted Bird - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Behind a Painted Smile - The Isley Brothers
Uncertain Smile - The The.
Uncertain Truth - Misc.Inc
Sweet Bird of Truth - The The.
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
White Flag - The GC5
White Room - Cream
Room At The Top - Galen and Paul
At The Top of The Stairs - The Formations
Top Of The Pops - The Rezillos
Misty Mountain HopSong by Led Zeppelin
Misty Circles - Dead or Alive.
Circle in the Sand - Belinda Carlisle
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]