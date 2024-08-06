Time Stands Still - Rush
Still I'm Sad - The Yardbirds
Sad Sweet Dreamer - Sweet Sensation
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode
Dreamer - Supertramp
Only in Dreams - Weezer
Only Girl (In The World) - Rihanna
China Girl - Iggy Pop.
China In Your Hand - T'Pau
All The Tea In China-Hugh Cornwell
Wishful Thinking - China Crisis
The King of Wishful Thinking - Go West
Go West - The Cult.
Once Upon a Time in the West - Dire Straits
No Time For Sorrow - Out of the Ordinary
I am a man of constant sorrow - Bob Dylan
Sorrow - The Mersey's
Ferry Cross The Mersey - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Don't Pay The Ferryman - Chris de Burgh
Lets Dance - Chris Montez
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
(Looking Through) Gary Gilmore's Eyes - The Adverts
Lookin' Through The Windows - The Jackson 5
Through The Barricades - Spandau Ballet
Look Through My Window - Mamas and Papas
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window - The Beatles
Mirror in the Bathroom - The Beat.
Man in the Mirror - Michael Jackson
Man On The Siver Mountain - Rainbow
Silver Machine - Hawkwind
Blood From a Stone - I Speak Machine.
To Speak is a Sin - Pet Shop Boys
Sin in My Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
