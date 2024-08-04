« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1850 1851 1852 1853 1854 [1855]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3185323 times)

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74160 on: August 4, 2024, 01:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  4, 2024, 01:03:59 pm
Go Now - Moody Blues
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74161 on: August 4, 2024, 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on August  4, 2024, 01:34:39 pm
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
This Boy - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74162 on: August 4, 2024, 05:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  4, 2024, 02:03:49 pm
This Boy - The Beatles
 
This Hope - Die Kreuzen
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74163 on: August 4, 2024, 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  4, 2024, 05:34:36 pm
 
This Hope - Die Kreuzen
Hope You're Feeling Better - Santana
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74164 on: August 4, 2024, 06:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  4, 2024, 05:41:11 pm
Hope You're Feeling Better - Santana
Getting Better - Shed Seven
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74165 on: August 4, 2024, 06:58:09 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on August  4, 2024, 06:51:47 pm
Getting Better - Shed Seven

Even Better Than the Real Thing   U2
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,329
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74166 on: August 4, 2024, 07:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on August  4, 2024, 06:58:09 pm
Even Better Than the Real Thing   U2

Real Humdinger - JJ Barnes
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74167 on: August 4, 2024, 07:17:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  4, 2024, 07:13:59 pm
Real Humdinger - JJ Barnes
 
Real Enemy - The Business
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74168 on: August 4, 2024, 07:19:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  4, 2024, 07:13:59 pm
Real Humdinger - JJ Barnes



This Time I Know Its for RealDonna Summer
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74169 on: August 4, 2024, 07:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  4, 2024, 07:17:43 pm
 
Real Enemy - The Business
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74170 on: August 4, 2024, 07:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  4, 2024, 07:20:07 pm
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing

Missing - Everything But The Girl
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,261
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74171 on: August 4, 2024, 08:02:47 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on August  4, 2024, 07:44:41 pm
Missing - Everything But The Girl
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74172 on: August 4, 2024, 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  4, 2024, 08:02:47 pm
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74173 on: August 4, 2024, 09:13:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on August  4, 2024, 08:27:33 pm
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
Sue Me, Sue You Blues - George Harrison
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74174 on: Yesterday at 07:09:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  4, 2024, 01:03:59 pm
Go Now - Moody Blues
Its Now or Never - Elvis Presley
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,329
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74175 on: Yesterday at 09:30:54 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:09:10 am
Its Now or Never - Elvis Presley

You ready Now - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74176 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:30:54 am
You ready Now - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Get Ready - The Temptations
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74177 on: Yesterday at 03:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:03:35 am
Get Ready - The Temptations
Get Down On it - Kool and The Gang
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74178 on: Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:29:24 pm
Get Down On it - Kool and The Gang
Get Down And Get With It - Slade
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,329
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74179 on: Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm
Get Down And Get With It - Slade

Lay Down (Candles in the Wind) - Melanie
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74180 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm
Lay Down (Candles in the Wind) - Melanie
Lay Down, Stay Down - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74181 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
Lay Down, Stay Down - Deep Purple
Purple Rain - Prince
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74182 on: Today at 07:12:27 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm
Purple Rain - Prince
Rain On Me - Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74183 on: Today at 07:29:04 am »
Fuck me pumps Amy Winehouse
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74184 on: Today at 12:18:24 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:29:04 am
Fuck me pumps Amy Winehouse
Fuck Forever - Babyshambles
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74185 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
Fuck you  lily allen   :wave
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,261
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74186 on: Today at 01:02:57 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:44:54 pm
Fuck you  lily allen   :wave
Fuck Off Money - Mogwai.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,329
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74187 on: Today at 01:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:02:57 pm
Fuck Off Money - Mogwai.

Money (Thats What I Want) - Barrett Strong
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1850 1851 1852 1853 1854 [1855]   Go Up
« previous next »
 