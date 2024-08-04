Go Now - Moody Blues
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
This Boy - The Beatles
This Hope - Die Kreuzen
Hope You're Feeling Better - Santana
Getting Better - Shed Seven
Even Better Than the Real Thing U2
Real Humdinger - JJ Barnes
Real Enemy - The Business
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Missing - Everything But The Girl
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
Its Now or Never - Elvis Presley
You ready Now - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Get Ready - The Temptations
Get Down On it - Kool and The Gang
Get Down And Get With It - Slade
Lay Down (Candles in the Wind) - Melanie
Lay Down, Stay Down - Deep Purple
Purple Rain - Prince
Fuck me pumps Amy Winehouse
Fuck you lily allen
Fuck Off Money - Mogwai.
