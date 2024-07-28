Just Like a Woman - Dylan.
Just Because - Lloyd Price
Because The Night - Patti Smith
Just Because - Janes Addiction
Just Fascination - Cabaret Voltaire.
Just In Lust - The Wildhearts
Just One Look - The Hollies
The Look - Roxette
Look Through My Window - The Mamas and Papas
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window - The Beatles
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat
Mirror Man - The Human League
The Man They Love To Hate -The Stranglers
I Hate Myself and Want to Die - Nirvana.
I Cant Help Myself - Donnie Elbert
Can't Help Falling In Love With You - Elvis Presley
Can't Stand Losing You - The Police
I've Been Losing You - A-ha.
Losing My Religion - R-E-M
My Way - Frank Sinatra
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
