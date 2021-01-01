I dont want to talk about it - Everything but the girl
About A Girl - Nirvana.
Girl Crazy - Hot Chocolate
Sweet Like Chocolate - Shanks & Bigfoot
Sad Sweet Dreamer - Sweet Sensation
Im A Dreamer - Livin Joy
I'm A Believer - The Monkees
Until You Come Back To Me ( Thats what Im Gonna Do) - Aretha Franklin
Back For Good - Take That
You'll Lose A Good Thing - Barbara Lynn
You're Going To Lose That Girl - The Beatles
Girl from the North Country - Dylan
Girl From Mars - Ash
My girl - The Temptations
My Generation - Limp Bizkit
My Friend Jack - The Smoke
Happy Jack - The Who
