All Or Nothing - The Small Faces
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica.
It Just Don't Matter NowHank Williams
Quitter Never Wins - Johnny Guitar Williams
Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
Give Up Your Guns - The Buoys
68 Guns - The Alarm
Don't Take Your Guns To Town - Johnny Cash.
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry.
Dance Dance Dance ( Yowsah Yowsah Yowsah ) - Chic
Dance With You - Cyanide Pills
I'm Happy Just To Dance With You - The Beatles
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
The Man With the Child in his Eyes - Kate Bush
Young Man In Transit - The Nils
Young Americans-Bowie
Young Team - Mogwai.
Young at Heart - The Bluebells
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
So Lonely - The Police
Lonely This Christmas - Mud
Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens
Lady DArbanville - Cat Stevens
Lady of the Flowers - Placebo.
Flowers In The window - Travis
Sleep By Windows - Gary Numan.
While You Were Sleeping - Elvis Perkins
Without the One You Love (Lifes Not Worth While) - Four Tops(Bit of a squeeze to get while in but the last remaining Top, Abdul Fekir, has just died.)
Standing In the Shadows Of Love - The Four Tops
I'm Still Standing - Elton John
Standing Alone - Tyketto
Gossip (Standing in the way of control) - Beth Ditto
Self Control - Laura Branigan
Complete Control - The Clash
Out Of Control - The Chemical Brothers
She's Lost Control - Joy Division.
She Loves You - The Beatles
