Music Association Game

Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 12:38:24 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on July 20, 2024, 12:11:56 am
Swords of a Thousand Men - Tenpole Tudor
A Thousand Hours - The Cure.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 01:01:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 20, 2024, 12:38:24 am
A Thousand Hours - The Cure.

Golden Hours - Eno
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 01:32:57 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on July 20, 2024, 12:11:56 am
Swords of a Thousand Men - Tenpole Tudor
A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 06:50:31 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 20, 2024, 01:32:57 pm
A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton
40 Miles From The Sun -  Bush.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 09:11:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 20, 2024, 06:50:31 pm
40 Miles From The Sun -  Bush.
Distant Sun - Crowded House
kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 09:19:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 20, 2024, 09:11:42 pm
Distant Sun - Crowded House

Staring at the sun - U2
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 09:25:23 pm
Quote from: kezzy on July 20, 2024, 09:19:48 pm
Staring at the sun - U2
Staring At The Stars - Glenn Jordan , Dan Marfisi
lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
July 20, 2024, 09:52:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 20, 2024, 09:25:23 pm
Staring At The Stars - Glenn Jordan , Dan Marfisi
Give Back the Sun - The View
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 01:23:35 am
Quote from: lucas65 on July 20, 2024, 09:52:27 pm
Give Back the Sun - The View
I Am The Sun - Dark Star.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 12:26:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 21, 2024, 01:23:35 am
I Am The Sun - Dark Star.
I Am The Walrus - The Beatles
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 12:30:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 21, 2024, 12:26:48 pm
I Am The Walrus - The Beatles

I Am the Key - Lee Rude & the Velvet Underpants
BarryCrocker

Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 12:49:28 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 21, 2024, 12:30:13 pm
I Am the Key - Lee Rude & the Velvet Underpants

Key Largo - Bertie Higgins
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 01:01:30 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 21, 2024, 12:49:28 pm
Key Largo - Bertie Higgins

Skeleton Key - The Coral.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Szemerényi

Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 01:06:36 pm
Washington Philips - I've got the key to the kingdom
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 02:01:11 pm
Quote from: Szemerényi on July 21, 2024, 01:06:36 pm
Washington Philips - I've got the key to the kingdom
Kingdom of Rain - The The.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 03:30:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 21, 2024, 02:01:11 pm
Kingdom of Rain - The The.
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 05:18:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 21, 2024, 03:30:50 pm
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 05:34:35 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on July 21, 2024, 05:18:14 pm
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis

Why Are You Doing This To Me - The Exploited
lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 10:36:03 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 21, 2024, 05:34:35 pm

Why Are You Doing This To Me - The Exploited
I'm Always Happy When it Rains - Garbage
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
July 21, 2024, 11:42:48 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on July 21, 2024, 10:36:03 pm
I'm Always Happy When it Rains - Garbage
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:18:51 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 21, 2024, 11:42:48 pm
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
Real People - Common
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:32:39 am
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 12:18:51 am
Real People - Common
Are You Real? - Tubeway Army.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 06:25:42 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:32:39 am
Are You Real? - Tubeway Army.

Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello
Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 07:30:21 am
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 06:25:42 am
Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello
You're In The Army Now - Status Quo
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:41:40 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:30:21 am
You're In The Army Now - Status Quo

Its All Over Now Baby Blue - Chris Farlowe
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:27:42 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:41:40 am
Its All Over Now Baby Blue - Chris Farlowe
All Or Nothing - Small Faces
Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:27:42 pm
All Or Nothing - Small Faces
Ballad of Big Nothing - Elliott Smith
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:43:20 pm
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
Ballad of Big Nothing - Elliott Smith
The Ballad Of John And Yoko - The Beatles
Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 02:18:43 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:43:20 pm
The Ballad Of John And Yoko - The Beatles
John I'm Only Dancing - David Bowie
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 02:20:37 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 02:18:43 pm
John I'm Only Dancing - David Bowie

Judy In Disguise (With Glasses) - John Fred and the Playboy Band
lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:20:37 pm
Judy In Disguise (With Glasses) - John Fred and the Playboy Band
Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds - The Beatles
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 04:09:29 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm
Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds - The Beatles
The Blue Sky - A-ha.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:09:29 pm
The Blue Sky - A-ha.
Blue Jay Way - The Beatles
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm
Blue Jay Way - The Beatles
For You Blue - The Beatles
Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 07:11:51 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm
For You Blue - The Beatles
Story Of The Blues - The Mighty Wah
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 10:32:34 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:11:51 am
Story Of The Blues - The Mighty Wah

Getting Mighty Crowded - Betty Everett
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 11:34:38 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:32:34 am
Getting Mighty Crowded - Betty Everett
Getting Away With It - Electronic.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 12:19:03 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:38 am
Getting Away With It - Electronic.
With or Without You - U2
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 12:36:13 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:19:03 pm
With or Without You - U2
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
