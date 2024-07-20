Swords of a Thousand Men - Tenpole Tudor
A Thousand Hours - The Cure.
A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Staring at the sun - U2
Staring At The Stars - Glenn Jordan , Dan Marfisi
Give Back the Sun - The View
I Am The Sun - Dark Star.
I Am The Walrus - The Beatles
I Am the Key - Lee Rude & the Velvet Underpants
Key Largo - Bertie Higgins
Washington Philips - I've got the key to the kingdom
Kingdom of Rain - The The.
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Why Are You Doing This To Me - The Exploited
I'm Always Happy When it Rains - Garbage
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Real People - Common
Are You Real? - Tubeway Army.
Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello
You're In The Army Now - Status Quo
Its All Over Now Baby Blue - Chris Farlowe
All Or Nothing - Small Faces
Ballad of Big Nothing - Elliott Smith
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]