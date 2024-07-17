It Never Rains in Southern California - Albert Hammond
Never Be Alone - Shadrow
You'll Never Walk Alone- Gerry and the Pacemakers
You're Not Alone - Olive
Alone Again Naturally - Gilbert O'Sullivan
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Our House (in the middle of our street) - Madness
Madness - Prince Buster
My Sweet Prince - Placebo.
My Sweet Lord - George Harrison
My Brother Jake - Free
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
The Final Countdown - Europe
Final Solution - Pete Murphy.
The Final Cut - Pink Floyd
The First Cut Is The Deepest - PP Arnold
Summer the First Time - Bobby Goldsboro
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
Child In Time - Deep Purple
Sweet Child Of Mine - Guns N Roses
Sweets For My Sweet - The Drifters
Bittersweet Symphony - The Verve
Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones
Devil In Her Heart - The Beatles
Dance With The Devil - Cozy Powell
Decadence Dance - Extreme
Dance Dance - fall Out Boy
The Last Dance - The Cure.
Dance With The Devil - Cosy Powell
Metal Dance - SPK.
Dance Me to the End of Love - Leonard Cohen
Dance With Me - Orleans
Me and You Versus the World - Space
Us And Them - Pink Floyd
