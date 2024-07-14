Aint No Cure For Love - Leonard Cohen
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Walking on Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
Sunshine of Your Love - Cream
For Your Love - Yardbirds
Shapes Of Things - The Yardbirds
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
She Said, She Said - The Beatles
She Came Down, by the La's(which Wonderwall was allegedly based on)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window - The Beatles
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat.
Honey, This Mirror Isn't Big Enough for the Two of Us - My Chemical Romance
This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us - Sparks
Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
Can't Stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers
I Like It Hot - Wolfsbane
Hot Love - T-Rex
Love In An Elevator- Aerosmith
Waiting For The Elevator - The Laurie Berkner Band
Poor Boy Long Way From Home - Mississippi John Hurt
The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
Local Boy In The Photograph - Stereophonics
Wishing (I Had a Photograph Of You) - Flock of Seagulls
Wishing Well - Free
Freebird- Lynyrd Skynyrd
