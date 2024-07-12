The Green Fields of France (No Man's Land) - Eric Bogle,
Fields of Fire - Big Country
We Didn't Start The Fire - Billy Joel
Play With Fire - Rolling Stones
Play For Today - The Cure.
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
These Are The Things That Dreams Are Made Of - Human League.
These Dreams - Heart
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This - The Eurythmics.
Sad Sweet Dreamer - Sweet Sensation
The Ballroom Blitz - The Sweet
Ballroom Dancing - Paul McCartney
Ive Been a Bad, Bad Boy - Paul Jones
Since I've Been Loving You - Led Zeppelin
Only You - Cyanide Pills
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Cracking Up Over You - Roy Hamilton
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
Someone has to...Head Over Heels In Love - Kevin Keegan
Psycho Killer - Talking Heads
Killer On The Loose - Thin Lizzy
Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond
The Man They Love To Hate-The Stranglers
You, Who Do You Hate? - Mansun.
Blackout In The Red Room - Love/Hate
I See Red - Split Enz
The More I See You - OMD.
More Than A Feeling - Boston
Youve lost that loving feeling - The Righteous Brothers
Karate Boogaloo - Jerry O and the Funk Brothers
Brothers in Arms - Dire Straits
Bothers In Arms - Marching Orders
