Is This Love - Whitesnake
It Must be Love - Labi Siffre
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Lets Have A Party - Wanda Jackson
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Together Again - Emmylou Harris
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
Lets Go To San Francisco- The Flower Pot Men
Lets Go All The Way - Sly Fox
Fox on the Run - Sweet
Looking For a Fox - Clarence Carter
I'm Just Looking (I'm not Buying) - Stereophonics
Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places - Johnny Lee
Lost In Love - Air Supply
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler
Tour de France - Kraftwerk
Anthem for a Lost CauseManic Street Preachers
Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
Roll Away The Stone - Mott The Hoople
Old Time Rock & Roll - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Tramp the Dirt Down - Elvis Costello
Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley
Firewater - The Sid Presley Experience
Voodoo Chile - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Jimmy Jimmy - The Undertones
Jimmy Hoffa - Jakob.
Jimmy Jazz - The Clash
All That Jazz - Liza Minnelli
All That She Wants - Ace Of Bass
All I Want - Puressence
All My Loving - The Beatles
Loving The Alien - Bowie.
Smooth Criminal - Alien Ant Farm
