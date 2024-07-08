« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1840 1841 1842 1843 1844 [1845]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3109221 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73760 on: July 8, 2024, 06:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  8, 2024, 04:51:17 pm
Is This Love - Whitesnake

It Must be Love - Labi Siffre
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73761 on: July 8, 2024, 06:38:19 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  8, 2024, 06:28:18 pm
It Must be Love - Labi Siffre
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73762 on: July 8, 2024, 09:21:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  8, 2024, 06:38:19 pm
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette

Lets Have A Party - Wanda Jackson
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73763 on: July 8, 2024, 09:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on July  8, 2024, 09:21:28 pm
Lets Have A Party - Wanda Jackson
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73764 on: July 8, 2024, 09:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  8, 2024, 09:24:29 pm
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry

Together Again - Emmylou Harris
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73765 on: July 8, 2024, 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on July  8, 2024, 09:54:15 pm
Together Again - Emmylou Harris
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73766 on: July 8, 2024, 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  8, 2024, 10:53:21 pm
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones

Lets Go To San Francisco- The Flower Pot Men
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73767 on: Yesterday at 08:13:50 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  8, 2024, 10:59:47 pm
Lets Go To San Francisco- The Flower Pot Men
Lets Go All The Way - Sly Fox
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73768 on: Yesterday at 08:37:56 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:13:50 am
Lets Go All The Way - Sly Fox

Fox on the Run - Sweet
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73769 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:37:56 am
Fox on the Run - Sweet

Looking For a Fox - Clarence Carter
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73770 on: Yesterday at 11:06:40 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:13:16 am
Looking For a Fox - Clarence Carter
I'm Just Looking (I'm not Buying) - Stereophonics
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73771 on: Yesterday at 12:27:01 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:06:40 am
I'm Just Looking (I'm not Buying) - Stereophonics

Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places - Johnny Lee
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73772 on: Yesterday at 12:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 12:27:01 pm
Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places - Johnny Lee

Lost In Love - Air Supply
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73773 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:36:54 pm
Lost In Love - Air Supply
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73774 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler

Tour de France - Kraftwerk
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73775 on: Yesterday at 02:37:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm
Tour de France - Kraftwerk


 Anthem for a Lost CauseManic Street Preachers
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73776 on: Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 02:37:52 pm

 Anthem for a Lost CauseManic Street Preachers
Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73777 on: Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm
Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73778 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
Roll Away The Stone - Mott The Hoople
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73779 on: Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
Roll Away The Stone - Mott The Hoople


 Old Time Rock & Roll - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73780 on: Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm

 Old Time Rock & Roll - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73781 on: Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73782 on: Yesterday at 06:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73783 on: Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:17:48 pm
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Tramp the Dirt Down - Elvis Costello
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73784 on: Yesterday at 10:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm
Tramp the Dirt Down - Elvis Costello
Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73785 on: Today at 01:54:39 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:02:07 pm
Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley
 
Firewater - The Sid Presley Experience
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73786 on: Today at 07:24:19 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 01:54:39 am
 
Firewater - The Sid Presley Experience
Voodoo Chile - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73787 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:24:19 am
Voodoo Chile - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Jimmy Jimmy - The Undertones
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73788 on: Today at 11:46:40 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 11:39:48 am
Jimmy Jimmy - The Undertones
Jimmy Hoffa - Jakob.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73789 on: Today at 12:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:46:40 am
Jimmy Hoffa - Jakob.

Jimmy Jazz - The Clash
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73790 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:18:41 pm
Jimmy Jazz - The Clash
Doctor Jimmy - The Who
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73791 on: Today at 01:12:39 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:18:41 pm
Jimmy Jazz - The Clash
All That Jazz - Liza Minnelli
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73792 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:12:39 pm
All That Jazz - Liza Minnelli
All That She Wants - Ace Of Bass
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73793 on: Today at 01:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 01:17:02 pm
All That She Wants - Ace Of Bass
All I Want - Puressence
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73794 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:19:45 pm
All I Want - Puressence
All My Loving - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73795 on: Today at 02:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:20:17 pm
All My Loving - The Beatles
Loving The Alien - Bowie.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73796 on: Today at 03:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:58:40 pm
Loving The Alien - Bowie.

Smooth Criminal - Alien Ant Farm
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73797 on: Today at 03:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:05:15 pm
Smooth Criminal - Alien Ant Farm
Smooth Operator - Sade.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 1840 1841 1842 1843 1844 [1845]   Go Up
« previous next »
 