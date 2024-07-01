« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1837 1838 1839 1840 1841 [1842]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3097189 times)

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73640 on: July 1, 2024, 10:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on July  1, 2024, 10:19:20 pm
Your Racist Friend - They Might Be Giants
You're My Best Friend - Queen
Logged

Online Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
    • Telly addicts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73641 on: July 1, 2024, 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  1, 2024, 10:26:24 pm
You're My Best Friend - Queen

Simply the best  - Tina Turner
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73642 on: July 1, 2024, 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on July  1, 2024, 10:37:23 pm
Simply the best  - Tina Turner
Simply Beautiful - Al Green
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73643 on: July 1, 2024, 10:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  1, 2024, 10:47:06 pm
Simply Beautiful - Al Green

A Beautiful Thing - Handsome Family
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73644 on: July 2, 2024, 12:45:03 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on July  1, 2024, 10:50:05 pm
A Beautiful Thing - Handsome Family
 
My Family Is A Little Weird - MDC
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73645 on: July 2, 2024, 01:44:41 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  2, 2024, 12:45:03 am
 
My Family Is A Little Weird - MDC

A Little Piece Of Leather - Donnie Elbert
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73646 on: July 2, 2024, 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on July  2, 2024, 01:44:41 am
A Little Piece Of Leather - Donnie Elbert
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73647 on: July 2, 2024, 12:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  2, 2024, 12:18:51 pm
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
The Man With The Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73648 on: July 2, 2024, 01:16:14 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  2, 2024, 12:48:22 pm
The Man With The Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush
Man On A Silver Mountain - Rainbow
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73649 on: July 2, 2024, 02:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  2, 2024, 01:16:14 pm
Man On A Silver Mountain - Rainbow

Nantucket Sleighride - Mountain
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73650 on: July 2, 2024, 04:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  2, 2024, 02:31:10 pm
Nantucket Sleighride - Mountain
I Like A Sleighride (Jingle Bells) - Peggy Lee
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73651 on: July 2, 2024, 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  2, 2024, 04:57:30 pm
I Like A Sleighride (Jingle Bells) - Peggy Lee
Great Balls of Fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73652 on: July 2, 2024, 07:07:40 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July  2, 2024, 06:29:43 pm
Great Balls of Fire - Jerry Lee Lewis

Balls to the Wall - Accept
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73653 on: July 2, 2024, 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  2, 2024, 07:07:40 pm
Balls to the Wall - Accept
Wall of Death - Richard & Linda Thompson
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73654 on: July 2, 2024, 09:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  2, 2024, 09:09:29 pm
Wall of Death - Richard & Linda Thompson

Death and all his friends - Coldplay
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73655 on: July 2, 2024, 10:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  2, 2024, 09:09:29 pm
Wall of Death - Richard & Linda Thompson

"The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll"  - Bob Dylan
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73656 on: Yesterday at 01:16:19 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on July  2, 2024, 10:00:31 pm
"The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll"  - Bob Dylan
 
Dream Big - Bob Vylan
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73657 on: Yesterday at 02:04:15 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 01:16:19 am
 
Dream Big - Bob Vylan
The Big Hand - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73658 on: Yesterday at 09:06:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:04:15 am
The Big Hand - The Cure.
This Big Area - Then Jerico
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73659 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 09:06:52 am
This Big Area - Then Jerico
Fields of Fire - Big Country
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73660 on: Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:56:03 am
Fields of Fire - Big Country
At The Gates Of Silent Memory - Fields of the Nephilim.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73661 on: Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm
At The Gates Of Silent Memory - Fields of the Nephilim.

Out of the Silent Planet - Kings X
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73662 on: Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm
Out of the Silent Planet - Kings X
Another Girl Another Planet - The Only Ones
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73663 on: Yesterday at 04:32:27 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm
Another Girl Another Planet - The Only Ones
Another Girl - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73664 on: Yesterday at 06:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:32:27 pm
Another Girl - The Beatles
Who's That Girl - The Eurythmics
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73665 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:16:38 pm
Who's That Girl - The Eurythmics
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73666 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work

Who Can I Be Now ? - Bowie
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73667 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
Who Can I Be Now ? - Bowie
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73668 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:32:09 pm
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
I Feel You - Depeche Mode.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73669 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm
I Feel You - Depeche Mode.

How Do you Think It Feels - Lou Reed
Logged

Online Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
    • Telly addicts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73670 on: Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm
How Do you Think It Feels - Lou Reed
Think twice - Celine Dion
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73671 on: Today at 12:14:40 am »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
Think twice - Celine Dion
Twice - Little Dragon.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 1837 1838 1839 1840 1841 [1842]   Go Up
« previous next »
 