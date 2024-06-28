Rhubarb PieJohn Fogerty
Really Free - John Ottaway and Wild Willy Barrett
Absolutely Free - Frank Zappa
Absolutely Curtains - Pink Floyd
Who knew - Pink
If You Knew What I Knew · Backstreet Boys
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted ? - Jimmy Ruffin (*spent a penny and only farted)
In a Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson
Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Hanoi Rocks
Pink Noise Boulevard - Vita Nova
Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag by LL Cool J
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag, Pt. 1 - James Brown
"A Fairytale of New York" - The Pogues,
New York Minute - Don Henley
New Rose-The Damned
Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Poison
In Every Dream Home A Heartache - Roxy Music
Wherever I Lay My Hat (Thats My Home) - Marvin Gaye
Where Did You Get That Hat ? - Stanley Holloway
Men Without Hats - Pop Goes The World
Hats Off To Larry - Del Shannon
Shake off the ghosts - Simple Minds
Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
Say It Right - Nelly Furtado
You Gotta Fight For Your Right to Party - Beastie Boys
Dry Your Eyes- The Streets
In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel
Gary Gilmouir's Eyes - The Adverts
This Is Not an Advert - Subhumans
This is not a Love Song - Public Image Ltd
Living In Love - Sheila Anthony
I Believe In A Thing Called Love - The Darkness
I Believe In Anarchy -The Exploited
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
In The Army Now - Status Quo
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush.
