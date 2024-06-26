« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1834 1835 1836 1837 1838 [1839]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3091197 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73520 on: June 26, 2024, 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 26, 2024, 09:26:52 pm
All Together Now - The Farm
Join Together - The Who
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73521 on: June 26, 2024, 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 26, 2024, 09:51:53 pm
Join Together - The Who
We All Stand Together - Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73522 on: June 26, 2024, 10:38:44 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 26, 2024, 10:17:40 pm
We All Stand Together - Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus
Stand By Me - Ben E. King
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73523 on: June 26, 2024, 11:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 26, 2024, 10:38:44 pm
Stand By Me - Ben E. King

It Will Stand - The Showmen
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73524 on: Yesterday at 05:03:53 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on June 26, 2024, 11:16:07 pm
It Will Stand - The Showmen


 "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73525 on: Yesterday at 06:11:26 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 05:03:53 am

 "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
It's my own cheating heart-Glasvegas
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73526 on: Yesterday at 07:09:31 am »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 06:11:26 am
It's my own cheating heart-Glasvegas
On My Own - Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73527 on: Yesterday at 07:33:02 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:09:31 am
On My Own - Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald

My Way - Frank Sinatra
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73528 on: Yesterday at 08:30:28 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 07:33:02 am
My Way - Frank Sinatra
These Boots Were Made For Walking - Nancy Sinatra
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73529 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:30:28 am
These Boots Were Made For Walking - Nancy Sinatra
Walking On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73530 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:13:58 am
Walking On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves

Sunshine Superman- Donovan
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73531 on: Yesterday at 12:01:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:04:16 am
Sunshine Superman- Donovan
Superman Is Dead - Pouya
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73532 on: Yesterday at 12:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:01:10 pm
Superman Is Dead - Pouya
The City of the Dead - The Clash
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73533 on: Yesterday at 12:39:15 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:22:18 pm
The City of the Dead - The Clash
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73534 on: Yesterday at 04:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:39:15 pm
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Livin It Up - Level 42
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73535 on: Yesterday at 04:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:08:24 pm
Livin It Up - Level 42
Up The Ladder To The Roof - The Supremes
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73536 on: Yesterday at 04:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:43:23 pm
Up The Ladder To The Roof - The Supremes

Jacobs Ladder - Rush
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73537 on: Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:49:21 pm
Jacobs Ladder - Rush
Up On The Ladder - Radiohead
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73538 on: Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm
Up On The Ladder - Radiohead
Living on the Ceiling - Blancmange
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73539 on: Yesterday at 06:56:07 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm
Living on the Ceiling - Blancmange
Living Doll-Numb Nuts Cliff Richards
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,823
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73540 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 06:56:07 pm
Living Doll-Numb Nuts Cliff Richards
Doll Parts - Hole.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73541 on: Yesterday at 08:23:19 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 06:56:07 pm
Living Doll-Numb Nuts Cliff Richards


Oh You Beautiful Doll  - Tony Martin and The Pied Pipers
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73542 on: Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:23:19 pm

Oh You Beautiful Doll  - Tony Martin and The Pied Pipers

Green Tambourine - The Lemon Pipers
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73543 on: Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
Green Tambourine - The Lemon Pipers


"The Village Green Preservation Society" - the Kinks
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,143
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73544 on: Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm

"The Village Green Preservation Society" - the Kinks
You Ruined My Village and Broke My Heart - Lovemark
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73545 on: Today at 01:45:28 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
You Ruined My Village and Broke My Heart - Lovemark
 
Ethyl My Love - The Muffs
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73546 on: Today at 06:21:25 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 01:45:28 am
 
Ethyl My Love - The Muffs
You Are My Love - Liverpool Express
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Pages: 1 ... 1834 1835 1836 1837 1838 [1839]   Go Up
« previous next »
 