All Together Now - The Farm
Join Together - The Who
We All Stand Together - Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus
Stand By Me - Ben E. King
It Will Stand - The Showmen
"My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
It's my own cheating heart-Glasvegas
On My Own - Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald
My Way - Frank Sinatra
These Boots Were Made For Walking - Nancy Sinatra
Walking On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
Sunshine Superman- Donovan
Superman Is Dead - Pouya
The City of the Dead - The Clash
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Livin It Up - Level 42
Up The Ladder To The Roof - The Supremes
Jacobs Ladder - Rush
Up On The Ladder - Radiohead
Living on the Ceiling - Blancmange
Living Doll-Numb Nuts Cliff Richards
Oh You Beautiful Doll - Tony Martin and The Pied Pipers
Green Tambourine - The Lemon Pipers
"The Village Green Preservation Society" - the Kinks
You Ruined My Village and Broke My Heart - Lovemark
Ethyl My Love - The Muffs
