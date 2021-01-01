All Together Now - The Farm
Join Together - The Who
We All Stand Together - Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus
Stand By Me - Ben E. King
It Will Stand - The Showmen
"My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
It's my own cheating heart-Glasvegas
On My Own - Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald
My Way - Frank Sinatra
These Boots Were Made For Walking - Nancy Sinatra
Walking On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
Sunshine Superman- Donovan
Superman Is Dead - Pouya
